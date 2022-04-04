The Segulah To Be Spared From Arab Terror Attacks

Following the murderous terror attack in Bnei Brak last week, the miraculous story of MDA paramedic Menachem Englander who was saved from almost certain death, was publicized on Israeli media.

Englander, a Bnei Brak resident, heard the shooting from his home and immediately went out to the street. There, he encountered the terrorist pointing his gun straight at him. Miraculously, although he tried shooting Englander several times – while Englander recited Shema Yisrael – his gun jammed. Englander fled the scene, ran back to his home, locked the door behind him, and called the police.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the day after the attack, Menachem’s father, HaRav Yoel Englander, who serves as a Moreh Tzedek in the Gerrer kehilla in Haifa, called the Biala Rebbe of Ramat Aharon to thank him for saving his son in the zechus of a segulah that the Rebbe wrote in his sefer Iyunei Halachos.

In the sefer, the Rebbe had written that he asked permission from HaGaon HaRav Elchanan Halperin, z’tl, of London to publicize the segulah he told him in name of the chachmei Sephardim in Yerushalayim. The segulah is that when one is required to wash netilas yadayim without a bracha, such as leaving the bathroom or cutting his nails, he should be careful to immediately wash his hands thoroughly, three times on each side, without talking in between. “This is an excellent shemirah from murder by Yishmaelim – it’s tried and tested,” the Rebbe wrote.

Rav Englander told the Rebbe that he had read about the segulah in his sefer ten years previously, and since then he and his family members have been makpid on this and he attributes his son’s survival to the segulah.

According to the report, the Biala Rebbe’s son, HaRav HaGaon Avraham Abish Rabinowitz, was also once saved from a terror attack. He was on Rechov Herzl when it began and he fled inside a building.

Someone else who says he is makpid on this segulah and was saved from a terror attack is HaRav Yisrael Cohen, the son of the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe. Twenty-two years ago, an Arab tried to stab him with a knife and he was miraculously saved from harm.

On Shabbos, Menachem sponsored a large Kiddush in the Gerrer shteibel on Rechov Abarbanel in Bnei Brak in gratitude to Hashem for his miraculous escape.

