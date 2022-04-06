Twitter CEO Warns About Musk Edit Button Poll

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal warned users to “vote carefully” after Elon Musk, who is now the platform’s largest shareholders, conducted a poll asking if Twitter should add an edit button.

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Agrawal didn’t elaborate on what specific “consequences” he was referring to.

Agrawal’s warning came less an hour after Musk tweeted out the poll, in which he misspelled “yes” and “no,” an apparent reference to users being unable to edit their mistakes on the platform without deleting their tweet.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

As of 1 pm Tuesday, the poll had received more than 3.7 million responses, with 73% saying they want an edit button.

Before acquiring a 9% stake in Twitter, Musk had floated opening a new social media platform to counter Twitter, which he said doesn’t respect freedom of speech.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)