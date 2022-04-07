WATCH: Police File Complaint Against Women Of The Wall For Bringing Sefer Torah Into Woman’s Section

A small group of Women of the Wall members arrived at the Kosel on Thursday morning with a Sefer Torah and proceeded to forcibly push security guards out of their way and slam past security barriers in order to enter the Kosel plaza.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation submitted a complaint to the police about the women attacking the guards.

The Women of the Wall members claimed that the guards acted with violence toward them by trying their thwart their entry into the women’s section with a Sefer Torah, something forbidden by Israeli law.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)