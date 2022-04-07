During Sheloshim: HaRav Chaim’s Shtender Is Sold For Millions Of Dollars [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

The shtender of the Gadol HaDor, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, the one he learned on for dozens of years until his very last day has been sold.

The buyer lives in the US and it’s believed that he paid millions of dollars for it.

The shtender can be seen below in Brooklyn being prepared to be sent to the buyer.

Various items from HaRav Chaim’s home have already been sold in the past, during his lifetime, in exchange for generous donations to mosdos Torah.

YWN notes that Rav Chaim learned at his table as well, and used the shtender to lean on. He used a table-top shtender as well.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, many gvirim around the world are interested in buying items that belonged to the Gadol HaDor, z’tl.

The most valuable item is the tallis that was used by the Steipler, z’tl, for sandakus, and then by HaRav Chaim, z’tl, for tens of thousands of brisos but it is unknown if the family is willing to part with it.

