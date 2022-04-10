Sifrei Torah Rescued From Burning Shul In Givat Ze’ev

A fire broke out in a shul on Sunday morning in Givat Ze’ev, a town northwest of Jerusalem.

Firefighters called to the scene worked to quell the fire. As soon as the fire was under control, they rescued the Sifrei Torah and other tashmishei kedusha in the building.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries at the scene but the shul building sustained heavy damage.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)