Hrs. After Terror Attack, Meretz MK Says She Supports Payments To Terrorists’ Families

Only hours after the Tel Aviv terror attack, Meretz MK Gaby Lasky, a member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition, says she supports payments to families of terrorists who murder Jews.

“You know my position,” Lasky said during an interview with Kan News on Friday. “We need to look at the rights in a comprehensive way. We need to make sure those children also have a livelihood. The wives and children of terrorists must be provided for to prevent their exploitation, or for themselves to get involved in terrorism.”

“I’m also against collective punishment such as the demolition of houses and administrative arrests,” she continued. “I know people have a hard time hearing this but it’s the truth.”

Lansky served in the past as Secretary-General of Peace Now.

Her statements aroused a huge uproar, with members of the opposition and coalition alike slamming her words.

The Likud party responded: “A few hours after the horrific attack in Tel Aviv, Bennett’s coalition member expresses support for Palestinian Authority payments to terrorists. If anyone was looking for further proof that Bennett’s weak government was incapable of defeating terrorism, they received it again today.”

Even a journalist from the left-leaning Ynet responded in horror: “It’s crazy to hear MK Gabi Lasky today worry about the terrorists. This is extremist suicidal leftism – irresponsible and limitless. Shameful leftism. It’s a shame and a disgrace, and this lady can check off with her own hands another nail in the coffin of this government. This delusional left brings Bibism back to power. Incomprehensible. It brings shame to the title of Knesset member.”

Popular Israeli journalist Amit Segal tweeted: “For some reason, Lasky doesn’t care that the children of Palestinian road accident victims don’t receive a stipend. It’s urgent for her that the children of murderers receive money from Abbas. No limits.”

Justice Minister Gideon Saar responded: “MK Lasky’s remarks are severe, irresponsible, and completely contrary to the government’s position. Payment of terrorists and their families by the Palestinian Authority for their criminal acts encourages terrorism.”

In the wake of the storm, Lasky apologized, writing on Twitter: “My statement was out of place and did not justify for a moment the crime of terrorism and I apologize for it. I unequivocally condemn the horrific attack [in Tel Aviv]. I share in the grief of the families and send my condolences.”

One journalist responded to Lasky’s apology by writing: “Gabi Lasky thinks exactly what she said during the radio interview. She apparently was yelled at over the phone by coalition members so she scribbled something that didn’t have a single word that contradicted what she said during the interview. Thank you, Ayelet.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)