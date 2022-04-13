IDF Operates In Jenin, Shomron; Arab Who Vandalized Kever Yosef Is Arrested

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet operatives and Border Police carried out an operation overnight Monday and early Tuesday morning in a number of Arab villages in Yehudah and Shomron.

About 20 terror suspects were arrested, including an Arab arrested in Shechem for vandalizing Kever Yosef.

Also overnight Monday, Golani soldiers, the Shin Bet and the Border Police carried out an operation for the fourth night in a row in the city of Jenin and nearby villages.

Heavy exchange of fire took place between soldiers and Arab terrorists, who also detonated bombs against the soldiers. Baruch Hashem, no Israeli forces were injured during the operation.

About a dozen terror suspects were arrested.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)