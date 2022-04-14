והיו עיניך ראות את מוריך: Special Steps Built Outside HaRav Edelstein’s Home Ahead Of Chol Hamoed

In a bittersweet step, special stairs were constructed outside the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein to prepare for the flood of visitors on Chol Hamoed Pesach, which is expected to double or even triple this year following the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl.

A team of workers arrived at HaRav Edelstein’s home on 17 Ra’avad Street in Brak on Wednesday morning to construct the stairs for the tens of thousands of visitors who will flock to the Gadol’s home on Chol Hamoed.

In previous years, the large number of visitors to the building on Chol Homoed led to extremely crowded conditions in the stairwell of the building, leading to unpleasantness both for the visitors and the residents of the building.

This year, following the construction of the steps, visitors will bypass the building stairwell and ascend the outside stairs directly to the porch of the Gadol’s home. HaRav Edelstein, who normally sits in the living room of his apartment, will instead sit in the side room leading to the porch.

