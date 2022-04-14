Adams Exploring “New Tech” Bag Checks to Detect Weapons in NYC

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the city could soon roll out new technology and periodic bag checks to prevent future attacks similar to the one carried out on a New York City subway on Tuesday.

“With the gun detection devices – oftentimes when people hear of ‘metal detectors,’ they immediately think of the airport model,” Adams said on MSNBC Wednesday morning. “Those are not the only models that are available. There are new models that are being used a ball games or parks, hospitals, where you’re not stopping to go through your belongings. You’re simply walking through a device.”

“We are going to explore new technology to make New Yorkers safe,” Adams continued. “And we believe we have a new technology that we can use in the subway system that many passengers are not even going to be aware that they are walking past a device that could detect weapons. And we’re excited about the possibilities.”

The mayor said that in the previous three weeks, the NYPD had confiscated upwards of 1,800 guns, claiming that 10% of them were “ghost guns” – weapons that are untraceable because they are manufactured or assembled at home.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)