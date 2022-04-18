TERRORISTS STREAMING IN? Border Patrol Agents Caught 23 People on Terror Database in 2021

If you thought the crisis at the southern border wasn’t serious, this might change your mind: Fox News reports that Border Patrol agents in 2021 apprehended at least 23 people whose names come up on the U.S. terror watchlist.

According to documents obtained by Fox News via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, between Jan. 20 and Dec. 27 of 2021, there were 23 “encounters” at the southern border with people whose named matched on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB).

The TSDB contains information about the identities of people who are “reasonably suspected” of being involved in terror activities across the globe.

Republicans have long been calling for the Biden administration to make public the number of such encounters.

“Reporting indicates that multiple individuals with terrorist ties have been recently apprehended after illegally crossing the border, and that such encounters may be increasing,” wrote Reps. James Comer and John Katko to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas just last month.

“The American people deserve to know whether President Biden’s weak border policies are allowing terrorists to enter our homeland,” they said.

Fox News reported in early April that over 62,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol agents in March. How many of those are terrorists?

