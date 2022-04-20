Jan. 6 Committee Still Deciding Whether to Subpoena Donald Trump

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol has not yet decided whether it should seek the testimony from Donald Trump, who they directly blame for the day’s events, according to panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin.

“This was a coup organized by the president against the vice president and against the Congress in order to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” Raskin said during a press conference.

“We’re going to tell the whole story of everything that happened. There was a violent insurrection and an attempted coup, and we were saved by Mike Pence’s refusal to go along with that plan,” he said.

Trump, Raskin said, “was prepared to seize the presidency” and would have likely declared martial law if not for Pence’s intervention.

“We don’t have a lot of experience with coups in our own country, and we think of a coup as something that takes place against a president,” he added. “It’s what the political scientists call a self-coup… it’s a president fearful of defeat, overthrowing the constitutional process.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)