The Salmon Party With 3 Salmon Shiurim

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Last night (chol Hamoed Pesach 4th of the Omer), a Bain Hazmanim get-together of Bnei Yeshiva featured a seudah of grilled salmon along with three shiurei Torah entitled, “Salmon in Halacha” took place. The Bnei Torah were home for Pesach and had studied in leading Yeshivos in Eretz Yisroel.

THE FIRST TOPIC

The first topic covered was the debate between the Orthodox Union and the Star K about the kashrus of farmed salmon that are packed in filets without any skin. Generally speaking, kosher fish are identified by having fins and scales. As long as the scales fit the halachic definition of a scale – they can be identified as kosher solely on the basis of the presence of the scale (See SA YD 83:1).

RAV MOSHE’S RULING

Rav Moshe Feinstein zatzal had ruled that salmon’s uniquely colored pink flesh would constitute a siman muvhak that it is kosher (as only salmon and trout have pink or reddish flesh). Based upon this, there would be no need to actually examine the skin for scales or scale marks. The ruling was conveyed to Rav Belsky zatzal by Rav Nota Greenblatt shlita, one of Rav Moshe’s leading talmidim.

Subsequently, however, it was discovered that the flesh of salmon is not naturally pink. It is white. What makes salmon flesh pink? It is their consumption of an anti-oxidant called, “Astaxanthin” – a carotenoid pigment that occurs in microalgae, krill, plankton, and shrimp, and among other sea creatures. For farmed salmon, the Astaxanthin is added to the feed in one of two ways:

They add crushed lobsters to the feed. They add Astaxanthin artificially. There are federal guidelines forbidding adding more than 72 grams per ton (See FDA Title 21 Sec. 73.35 (c).

The question arises as to whether the ruling of Rav Moshe zatzal would still apply to the farmed salmon with the artificial astaxanthin. Rav Belsky zatzal ruled that the finances involved in creating such an infrastructure would also create a “siman muvhak.” Rav Heinemann, lehavdil bain chaim l’chaim, ruled stringently. On account of this, the Star K does not allow Costco fillet salmon at their events. Can this issue be compared to the ruling of the Pri Chadash regarding Cholov Yisroel in Amsterdam?

**Please help an almanah with yesomim whose parked car was smashed and she has no means of transportation**

https://thechesedfund.com/zechornilah/almanahwithyesomimwhosecarwassmashed

This author asked Rav Heinemann to what extent he was machmir. Was there a requirement, say, to kasher the oven as well – as would be the case with a non-kosher fish? Rav Heinemann ruled that there was no need to kasher the oven.

THE SECOND TOPIC

The second topic dealt with something that is about to come to market. It was supposed to come to market two years ago, but the pandemic derailed it. Generally speaking, farmed salmon is sold when it reaches 12 to 18 pounds in size. It takes 36 months to get to this size. However, there is a company called AquaBounty which has succeeded in adding different DNA to the salmon which will make it mature much much faster. With the newly introduced DNA from other aquatic creatures, it only takes 18 for the salmon to mature to the necessary size.

The problem is that some of the genetic material that is introduced is from a non-kosher aquatic creature called an Ocean Pout. Some of the other material is from the Chinook salmon. An ocean pout is decidedly not kosher, as its scales are not halachically considered kaskesses. The DNA of the ocean pout allows for the “pause switch” on the growth hormone from the Chinook material to stay on. The question is whether this is considered “shailah-free” or not. Perhaps some of the questions may be resolved with resolutions that have been provided to the killing lice on Shabbos question. There are other sugyas involved in this topic as well.

THE THIRD TOPIC

The third topic involves the kashrus of anisakis worms found in the flesh of Salmon. The sugya is found in the Gemorah in Chulin 67b. The underlying question is how we understand the ruling of the Mechaber (YD 84:16) when he states that if the worms are found in the gut – it is not kosher and if in the flesh, it is kosher. Was this an across the board statement? Or do we say that when there is indication that the worms may have migrated from the gut, the leniency does not apply? This author has video footage of the worms migrating. When this question was posed to Rav Elyashiv zatzal, he ruled specifically that the Mechaber was not referring to such a situation, and it would be prohibited.

This, in essence, was the content of the three salmon shiurim.

**Please help an almanah with yesomim whose parked car was smashed and she has no means of transportation**

https://thechesedfund.com/zechornilah/almanahwithyesomimwhosecarwassmashed

The author can be reached at [email protected]