Nearly 50% Of Israelis Fear 2nd Holocaust, Chareidim Are More Fearful

An Israeli poll showed that almost half of the Israeli population fear another Holocaust, Yisrael Hayom reported on Sunday

The poll, which was carried out by the Pnima movement prior to Yom HaShoah, which falls out this year on Wednesday, April 27, showed that 47% of Israelis fear another Holocaust.

Interestingly, 23% of those who categorized themselves as Chareidi said that they were very fearful of a second Holocaust, compared to only 11% of secular Israelis.

Younger people are more fearful than older people, with 24% of Israelis age 24 and younger reporting that they are very fearful of a second Holocaust versus only 12% of Israelis over the age of 45.

There is also a gender difference, with more women (55%) reporting that they are very fearful of a second Holocaust versus men (42%).

