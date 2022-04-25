Nearly 50% Of Israelis Fear 2nd Holocaust, Chareidim Are More Fearful

An Israeli poll showed that almost half of the Israeli population fear another Holocaust, Yisrael Hayom reported on Sunday
The poll, which was carried out by the Pnima movement prior to Yom HaShoah, which falls out this year on Wednesday, April 27, showed that 47% of Israelis fear another Holocaust.
Interestingly, 23% of those who categorized themselves as Chareidi said that they were very fearful of a second Holocaust, compared to only 11% of secular Israelis.
Younger people are more fearful than older people, with 24% of Israelis age 24 and younger reporting that they are very fearful of a second Holocaust versus only 12% of Israelis over the age of 45.
There is also a gender difference, with more women (55%) reporting that they are very fearful of a second Holocaust versus men (42%).
By “holocaust” do they mean someone conquering Eretz Yisrael and murdering its Jewish inhabitants, or
Do they mean someone in golus motivated by anti-Semitism murdering the Jews in golus? Since most Jews in golus live in the United States, this suggests a belief in an American groups becoming anti-Semitic and coming to power and establishing an anti-Semitic dictatorship (which is highly unlike since both the far right and the far left have unassimilated Jews among their leadership)
or
Do they mean someone using modern weapons (e.g. nuclear) to kill all the Jews in Eretz Yisrael, and perhaps elsewhere (not to mention killing the goyim at the same time)? A variant of the later would be a belief the climate change will cause the earth to become uninhabitable thereby killing all the Jews (as well as the goyim).
Unless you have more details, the article is little better than gibberish.
I’m certainly not generalizing from the people who shout “Nazi” at the police at demonstrations to an entire sector, but at least those people seem to believe that one of the crimes of the Nazis was picking up Jews who were sitting down in traffic and depositing them, unharmed, on the sidewalk.