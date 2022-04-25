TEFILLOS: HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky’s Son Is In Critical Condition

HaRav Binyanim Povarsky, the son of Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky, is in critical condition and in need of great Rachamei Shamayim.

Rav Binyamin, who has been sick with cancer, was transferred from Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem to the ICU in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv on the last day of Pesach, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

A large tefillah gathering was held on Sunday at the home of the Rosh Yeshivah in Bnei Brak, during which he added the name Refael to his son’s name.

Rav Binyamin, 61, lives in the Maalot Dafna neighborhood of Jerusalem and serves as the Rosh Kollel of Keter Torah in Ramot.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Refael Binyamin ben Leah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

