Israel’s Tourism Minister Calls For End Of COVID Testing At Ben-Gurion

Israel’s Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) on Monday called for an end to coronavirus testing for those arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel.

“Enough with PCR tests upon entering Israel,” Razvozov stated. “Mandatory PCR testing is a financial burden and the main reason for the lines at Ben-Gurion.”

“As long as COVID is decreasing, it’s possible and necessary to make it even easier for Israelis and tourists arriving here. The cancelation of the PCR test as a condition of entry is a necessary step that will result in an improved flight experience and a reduction of vacation costs in Israel.”

Earlier this week, former coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu also called for an end of COVID testing at Ben-Gurion, saying that carrying out the tests is unreasonable since the number of positive cases found among incoming travelers is only a small percentage of daily cases.

“Why aren’t we testing everybody if there are many more cases within Israel?” Gamzu said. “Essentially we’re testing healthy people and forcing them to pay from their own pockets.”

According to a Channel 12 News report, the Health Ministry is considering the move.

On Motzei Shabbos, Israel lifted the requirement to wear masks in indoor places, one of the few remaining coronavirus restrictions that was still being imposed. Masks are still required in hospitals and nursing homes and on flights.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)