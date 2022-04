A huge fire broke out in an apartment in the Bucharim neighborhood of Jerusalem, near Geulah, late Thursday afternoon.

There is fear for the lives of two girls, 4 and 8, who may have been in the apartment where the fire broke out. The families are asking for tefillos for Yehudis bas Miriam Chava and Adel bas Feiga.

A large number of fire and rescue teams are at the scene.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)