WATCH: Ukrainian Anti-Semite Starts Up With The Wrong Chassid

A Ukrainian refugee in Antwerp began accosting Chassidim on Friday night, shouting aggressive anti-Semitic comments at them.
One chassid, who is a Shomrim volunteer, decided to take action and tackled the man to the ground, holding him down with the help of other chassidim until the police arrived.
A video of the incident was taken by a non-Jew in a nearby apartment, who – judging by the laughter heard in the video – was quite amused by the turn of the events.
The refugee was arrested by the police. According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the refugee is not the only Ukrainian anti-Semitic refugee accosting Jews in Antwerp in recent weeks.
One Shomrim volunteer told B’Chadrei: “We caught several of them stealing bikes, breaking into apartments, and threatening Jews on the streets. So we decided to put an end to it. We’re coordinating with the police and reporting every incident. We hope they arrest every Ukrainian who thinks he arrived at a jungle.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Putin was right. Antisemitism is rampant in Ukraine. Today just as hundreds of years ago when the Ukrainians committed Tach V’Tat.
And never forget Ukrainian collaboration with the Nazis to kill Jews in Ukraine. Today’s Ukrainians honor those Ukrainian Nazis as heroes.
good for him!! thats my man!!
And THAT’S why I’m not shedding too many tears for Ukraine.
The ONLY thing that should concern us, is that sociopath Putin won’t stop there!
The tiger doesn’t change its spots! The same anti-semites as during, before and after the holocaust.
I dread to think how this will develop with the influx of 10s of thousands Ukrainian refugees to our countries – just a reminder we are in Golus.
Putin should wipe them all out.
reply to UJM
not only ukrainenes but Good old (Roosvelt) americans ….
have mercy for these basdtars yms (zelensky)
hang them all (sorry)