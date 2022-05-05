Agudas Yisroel Statement on the Terror Attack in Elad

Agudath Israel is horrified by the news of a terror attack in Elad, Israel. The terrorists – one wielding an ax – killed three and injured several others.

Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been subject to what has become a sickening wave of terror attacks in recent weeks.

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad have praised the deadly attack on innocent bystanders as a “heroic operation.”

We join all people of good faith in mourning the victims of these murders. May their families be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. We pray for a speedy recovery for those injured.

May Hashem, the Guardian of Israel, protect His people.