MAILBAG: Lufthansa, Have You No Shame?

I hope everyone was as shocked as I was upon reading Lufthansa’s supposed “apology” to Jewish passengers who were thrown off a flight last week for their terrible and egregious crime of being Jewish.
In their apology, the airline wrote that it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude passengers…” Seriously? You purposefully targeted Jews – you know, the people your grandparents tried to exterminate – and now won’t even mention it? How about trying to say that “we are deeply troubled and ashamed for excluding JEWS from our flights”?
Let’s remember what Lufthansa is. It’s not just the national airline of a country which systematically murdered 6 million Jews in the Holocaust. It’s founders were Nazis!
While not a direct legal successor of the Nazi flag carrier Deutsche Luft Hansa that was closed after the allied victory in World War 2, Lufthansa was founded in 1953 by staff of the former Nazi company including Nazi war criminal Kurt Weigelt and Nazi official Kurt Knipfer. Weigelt was chairman and later the honorary president. Initially operating as Luftag, the company acquired the name Lufthansa and the logo in a deal with the liquidated Deutsche Lufthansa, continuing the tradition of the name for the German flag carrier.
You’d think that a company with deep roots in Nazism would at least make an attempt to show that they have moved on from their dark past. But no. When their own employees target Jews – many of them the direct descendants of survivors of Nazi brutality – they have nothing to say but that they “regret the circumstances.”
You’ve got to be kidding me. Shame on you, Lufthansa.
Name withheld upon request
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
I often see Lufthansa airline staff at Brooklyn Marriott Hotel.
We Brooklyners need to accost and protest these Lufthansa staff right here in our own backyard in Brooklyn NY, and maybe stop having Jewish Dinners & conventions at Brooklyn Marriott Hotel, for their having huge contract with Lufthansa, for dorming Lufthansa staff
My complaint goes back against the letter from Aguda yesterday. Where do they come off of admitting or accusing guilt on people when they weren’t even there? There were so many other ways to word the letter rather than to even remotely admit that some of inzireh we’re guilty of, God forbid, lowering their mask to eat.
The mask laws on the airplanes especially when flying international are completely insane to begin with. Dan’s Deals wrote this up beautifully explaining everything. They pointed out contradictions between airports and airplanes, as well as airports within the same country, or airplanes within the same airline just depending where you fly from, it’s a complete balagan.
I don’t care what political organization I was with,; but I would have never written a letter insinuating any guilt on my people! Never!
Such a sad “circumstance”.
Yet, not wanting to point fingers, its seems we brought it upon ourselves.
Expecting from Goim to respond with the sensitivities due to Yidden , is unrealistic.
However , expecting from us to abide by the rules, is realistic.
Had we all been respectful of their rules, this never would have happened.
We need to shift our attitudes regarding the way we present ourselves.
Well if any Yidden who wondered how they would be treated by today’s Deutsch, here is your answer.
I disagree
Your apology should have been much more than that
But exploring the word JEWS wouldn’t bring us much honor
I think a boycott of Lufthansa is in order. We all refuse to fly with them for a year. This will also put others on notice that there are consequences.
What’s the big deal? We’re in galus, why such entitlement? Thank Hashem that they’re apologising for anti-semitism (which their apology did call out) instead of killing us.
Apparently the fact there’s been Nazi involvement in Lufthansa wasn’t enough not to fly with them. Now that your unhappy with them it’s Nazi, Nazi, Nazi. Either fly with them and don’t claim their Nazis or hold it against them when you’re unhappy. Or don’t fly with them because of their Nazism. But you can’t have it both ways.
and, of course, constantly reminding them that their grandparents were nazis (as people have been writing to them) will make them stop wishing that hitler had won and love jews instead