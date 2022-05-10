MAILBAG: Lufthansa, Have You No Shame?

I hope everyone was as shocked as I was upon reading Lufthansa’s supposed “apology” to Jewish passengers who were thrown off a flight last week for their terrible and egregious crime of being Jewish.

In their apology, the airline wrote that it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude passengers…” Seriously? You purposefully targeted Jews – you know, the people your grandparents tried to exterminate – and now won’t even mention it? How about trying to say that “we are deeply troubled and ashamed for excluding JEWS from our flights”?

Let’s remember what Lufthansa is. It’s not just the national airline of a country which systematically murdered 6 million Jews in the Holocaust. It’s founders were Nazis!

While not a direct legal successor of the Nazi flag carrier Deutsche Luft Hansa that was closed after the allied victory in World War 2, Lufthansa was founded in 1953 by staff of the former Nazi company including Nazi war criminal Kurt Weigelt and Nazi official Kurt Knipfer. Weigelt was chairman and later the honorary president. Initially operating as Luftag, the company acquired the name Lufthansa and the logo in a deal with the liquidated Deutsche Lufthansa, continuing the tradition of the name for the German flag carrier.

You’d think that a company with deep roots in Nazism would at least make an attempt to show that they have moved on from their dark past. But no. When their own employees target Jews – many of them the direct descendants of survivors of Nazi brutality – they have nothing to say but that they “regret the circumstances.”

You’ve got to be kidding me. Shame on you, Lufthansa.

