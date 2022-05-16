Arab MKs Assault Israeli Police Officers, Help Arab Detainee Escape

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai is expected to launch a criminal investigation against two Joint List MKs who both assaulted police officers in separate incidents over the past few days.

Joint List MK Ofer Cassif on Friday attacked a police officer after he was prevented from joining a protest against the evacuation of illegal buildings near Chevron.

A video of the scene shows a police officer trying to halt Cassif’s car. The officer then approached the car and Kassif hit him on the head and verbally abused him.

As an MK, Cassif has parliamentary immunity and can legally travel throughout Israel. However, the police officer likely did not recognize him. Following the incident, Cassif, the sole Jewish member of the Joint List, took advantage of his immunity and entered the protest area, which has been declared a closed military area.

On Thursday, Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi confronted police in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina while riots were taking place over the death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, and helped an Arab detainee escape arrest.

Arabs were arrested at the riot for throwing stones and other objects at the police but one of them managed to escape following Tibi’s intervention.

The suspect was later apprehended following a police chase and transferred for questioning.

Israel Police stated: “In recent days, we’ve been witness to the violent behavior of two Knesset members against police officers and the disruption of the performance of their legal duties. Their actions involve an alleged suspicion of committing criminal offenses against police officers who perform their duties in accordance with the law, offenses unrelated to their parliamentary duties.”

“The police districts where the incidents took place were asked to transfer all the materials and the incidents are being investigated by the Investigations and Intelligence Division. If it is found that the alleged criminal offenses have been committed, a request will be forwarded to the Attorney General to open a criminal investigation against them as soon as possible.”

לוחמים מעלים את הפוסט הזה, עצוב. pic.twitter.com/AOOyK0oOLm — איתמר כרמון | itamar carmon (@itamarcarmon) May 15, 2022

