PROMISE? Anthony Fauci Says He’ll Quit if Trump is Reelected

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the controversial public face of COVID-19, said that he would leave his job as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases if it meant working under a reelected President Donald Trump.

Conservatives didn’t appear too perturbed by Fauci’s declaration.

Best possible endorsement for Trump in 2024,” tweeted Sean Davis, CEO of The Federalist. “Good riddance to this corrupt, evil little elf.”

“Stop encouraging Trump to run again,” pundit Stephen L. Miller sarcastically tweeted.

“The amount of arrogance stuffed into this tiny person is staggering,” said conservative radio host Gerry Callahan. “He won’t serve under Trump because he’ll be fired 30 seconds after the inauguration. Plus, he’ll be 83. Just slink away, little man.”

