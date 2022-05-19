FAKE FOLLOWING: Almost Half of Biden’s Twitter Followers Are Bots

An audit of President Joe Biden’s 22.3 million followers on Twitter found that nearly half of them are fake.

Fake accounts, colloquially known as bots, often mimic human interactions to achieve a specific goal. Sometimes those goals are benign like following stock market trends, but other times they’re more nefarious, like in attempts to sway an election.

According to Spark Toro, 11 million of Biden’s followers are bots – that’s 49.3% of his total following.

In fairness to President Biden, former President Trump’s government account didn’t fare much better – 42.4% of @POTUS45 followers were found to be fake. How many followers of Trump’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump, are fake is unknown because Spark Toro can’t determine the metrics of suspended accounts.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)