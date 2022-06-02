MOVING VIDEO: Fried Sings For Rebbetzin Lau’s Refuah With Young Son

A moving scene took place at the Yom Yerushalayim celebration at Yeshivas Mercaz HaRav on Sunday.

Famed singer Avraham Fried sang the song Nishmat Kol Chai for the refuah of Rebbetzin Lau, the wife of Chief Rabbi Rav Dovid Lau, at the request of the emcee Yedidya Meir.

Rav Lau couldn’t attend the event but he sent two representatives, his son-in-law Naftali Adler and his youngest son Yehudah.

Yehudah, who sat next to Fried throughout the evening, sang together with Fried on the stage.

The public is asked to continue davening for Rav Lau’s wife, Feiga Tzipporah bas Hadassah l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)