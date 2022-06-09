Poll: 73% of Trump Voters Believe Dems Trying to Replace White People; Some Think Jews Are Doing the Same

A large majority of Republican voters – 73% – believe that Democrats and leftist activists are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color – an attempt that is called the “Great Replacement.”

In a survey, YouGov asked: “Do you personally believe that in the U.S., Democrats are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color who share Democrats’ views?”

73% of Trump voters responded “yes,” while just 8% of Biden voters – and 10% of Democrats overall – said the same. 33% of independent voters also said they believe that the Great Replacement is being pushed by Democrats.

The survey also asked: “Do you personally believe that in the U.S., Jewish people are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color who share Jewish people’s views?”

To this question, just 12% of Trump voters responded “yes,” as did 7% of Biden voters.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)