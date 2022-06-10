THROWING A FIT: Trump Turns on Ivanka, Says She’s Been “Checked-Out”

Following the revelation Thursday night that Ivanka Trump testified to the committee investigating the January 6th riot at the Capitol that she agreed with Bill Barr that there was no significant fraud in the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump turned on her.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as attorney general (he sucked),” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social.

Trump’s turning on his own daughter is shocking, as Ivanka is seen as very close to her father and is widely believed to be his favorite child.

Trump also took to his social media platform to deny that he ever said Mike Pence deserved to be hanged, repeated his claims that he was the real winner of the 2020 election, and attacked lawmakers for not investigating his allegations of election fraud.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)