Closing A Circle: Ukrainian Boy Visits Office Of UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus

A circle was closed last week when a Ukrainian boy visited the office of UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus at the Knesset in Jerusalem.

The story began two and a half months ago, when a delegation of MKs visited the Aliya Center for Ukrainian refugees in Budapest, Hungary. Dovid German, 10, a Ukrainian refugee from Kharkiv who was waiting with his family to make aliyah to Israel, approached Pindrus and gave him a picture he had colored. Pindrus promised him to hang the picture in his office in the Knesset and told him: ‘When you come to Israel, I’ll invite you to my office.'”

Last week, the long-awaited moment arrived. Dovid and his family were invited to Pindrus’ office in the Knesset, where they found Dovid’s picture hanging on the wall.

“I was very moved to close a circle and meet the German family,” Pindrus said. “When I met them in Hungary about two months ago, it was shortly after they left bombed-out Kharkiv, with only the clothing on their back. Dovid gave me a drawing of a figure with a wandering basket symbolizing the wanderings his family endured. I promised I would hang the picture in my office and I would meet him in Israel in the future. I didn’t expect it to be so fast. I was happy to hear that they completed the aliyah process and wished them a quick and easy acclimatization.”

In other Ukrainian news, Rav of Kiev Rav Moshe Reuven Azman, who visited Israel last week, met with opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu and Shas MK Michoel Malkieli, the chairman of the Chairman of the Israel-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Association.

