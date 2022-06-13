NO SURPRISE: Mainstream Media Outlets Ignore Attempted Assassination of Brett Kavanaugh

Remember when ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN all ran segments decrying the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by a radical leftist? You don’t, because they never did. In fact, they’ve all but ignored the incident.

The incident itself was terrifying: a man dressed in black clothing was spotted by U.S. Marshals exiting a taxi in front of Kavanaugh’s home with a backpack and suitcase. The suspect, identified as Nicholas John Roske, of California, then called 911 and said he planned to kill Kavanaugh and then himself.

Why? Because Roske was upset over the leaked draft opinion showing that the Supreme Court had ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Roske was arrested and found with several lethal items, including a Glock 17, a tactical knife, a pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, and a black tactical chest rig.

But instead of reporting the facts as they happened, mainstream media outlets downplayed it, suggesting that both sides of abortion debate engaged in violent rhetoric. Rather than focus on the attempted assassination of Kavanaugh, they chose to cover the Jan. 6 hearings.

It isn’t much of a surprise that they declined to cover it in depth. They did the same when a radical leftist man opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers playing baseball – nearly killing them. That story was all but buried, so why wouldn’t this one be, as well?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)