CRISIS: Overwhelming Majority of New Yorkers Worried About Crime

A stunningly large majority of New Yorkers – 92% – say that crime is a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem in the state, according to a new Siena College poll – and they want tougher gun laws to tackle it.

“Four years ago, marking the fifth anniversary of New York’s Safe Act – at the time, one of the strictest gun control measures in the nation – voters supported the Safe Act by a wide 61-28% margin. Now, support for needing both a permit for acquiring a semi-automatic weapon and a license for carrying a concealed weapon is even higher – across the ideological spectrum,” pollster Steve Greenberg said.

Majorities in New York state are also opposed to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and striking down a law making concealed carrying of a gun in New York illegal, according to the poll.

51% of survey respondents also said that New York is headed in the wrong direction, and 68% said the country as a whole is on the wrong track.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)