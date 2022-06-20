GOING TO PRISON? Jan. 6 Committee Says It Has Evidence of Trump Crimes

A member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol says investigators have uncovered enough evidence of a nefarious Trump plot to charge him with crimes.

Rep. Adam Schiff told CNN’s “State of the Union” program Sunday that the committee has evidence that Trump and his associates actively planned to send fake electors to Congress in a bid to have the election stolen away from Biden at the last moment.

“We will show evidence of the president’s involvement in this scheme,” Schiff said. “We will also again show evidence about what his own lawyers came to think about this scheme, and we’ll show courageous state officials who stood up and said they wouldn’t go along with this plan to either call legislatures back into session or decertify the results for Joe Biden.”

Schiff’s comments came as the committee prepares to hold another public hearing into the Jan. 6 riot on Tuesday.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco of the federal Justice Department previously said that the DOJ has received information regarding fake slates of electoral voters that Trump supporters had put together in various states and planned to send to Congress.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)