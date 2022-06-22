HATE IN BORO PARK: Suspect Knocks Off 8-Year-Old’s Yarmulka in Unprovoked Attack

A suspect is being sought after he snatched a yarmulka off a little boy’s head in Boro Park, and police have requested the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of the suspect.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22nd, when the suspect approached his 8-year-old victim and forcibly removed his yarmulka before fleeing.

The NYPD Hate Crime’s Unit is leading the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)