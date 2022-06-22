Another Demolition Delayed Due To Biden’s Visit

Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the IDF to halt the demolition of one of the Ariel terrorists’ homes, which had been scheduled to be carried out this week.

The move is part of a policy adopted after the US asked Israel to halt any actions that could lead to tensions with the Palestinian Authority ahead of President Biden’s visit next month.

Last week, the IDF ordered the postponement of the demolition of the home of the Tel Aviv terrorist.

Vyacheslav (Vladi) Golev, h’yd, 23, of Beit Shemesh was murdered in the Ariel terror attack on April 29, leaving behind his parents, seven siblings, and fiancée.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)