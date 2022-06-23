Report: Bennett’s Advisers Recommend He Resign From Politics

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s advisers are advising him to resign from politics, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday evening.

The report named three signs that indicate that Bennett is planning to resign.

The first is Bennett’s decision to “gallantly transfer the position of prime minister to Lapid instead of remaining in the position.”

Secondly, polls show that Bennett’s party Yamina will win only four seats – “a very poor starting point, as in previous runs, polls showed Yamina winning 15, 16, and even 20 seats.”

Thirdly and most crucially is that “there’s a clear mismatch between the members of Yamina and its voters. A poll carried out by Channel 12 News showed that Yamina voters are part of the center-left bloc, which means that their votes won’t go to Netanyahu and even to [Gideon] Sa’ar, and instead to Yesh Atid, Blue and White, or Yisrael Beiteinu.”

“If Bennett wants to survive, he needs to either find a new voter base or break off from Yamina. After Ayelet Shaked said that she’s ready to sit in a government with Netanyahu and is making efforts to establish an alternative government, in addition to Yamina director-general Stella Weinstein and MK Shirley Pinto, there’s no way that this isn’t causing potential voters to flee.”

Bennett’s office did not respond to the report. Other reports say that Bennett is planning to run in the next election.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)