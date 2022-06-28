HaRav Edelstein Instructs: Schedule Elections For Bein HaZemanim

The Chareidi parties are insisting that the next elections will be held on October 25, in accordance with the instructions of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein.

“After a consultation that UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni held with the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, during which the considerations on the election date were presented to him, Gafni informed opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu that we’re making every effort to prevent these unnecessary elections – and if we do not succeed, then the agreed date [for elections] is Tuesday, October 25, 2022,” a UTJ statement said.

October 25th is the 30th of Tishrei, the last day of Bein Hazemanim. If elections were held after that date it would disturb limmud Torah and also could lead to decreased voter turnout in the Chareidi sector.

The Religious Zionist party wants the elections on October 25 for the same reasons.

The coalition, on the other hand, prefers that the elections be held on November 1 (7th of Cheshvan) to allow Yair Lapid a bit more time in his position as prime minister.

The two sides agreed to hold a vote on the issue. According to reports on Tuesday, the opposition is threatening not to vote for two bills that the coalition wants to advance unless they agree to hold the elections on October 25.

Coalition members are fuming at the opposition, claiming that they’re playing petty politics over important bills.

The two laws are the Metro Bill, which legislates the allocation of funds for the much-needed project of expanding the Tel Aviv light rail into a subway system, and a bill necessary to come into compliance with US conditions for Israel’s inclusion in its visa waiver program.

