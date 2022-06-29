Vizhnitzer Gvirim Grant $1,200 To 160 Newly Minted Poskim

Dozens of Vizhnitzer gvirim who traveled to Israel ahead of the historic Dveikim B’Torah event on Monday night surprised the chassidus by granting $1,200 to each of the 160 newly inaugurated Rabbanim and Dayanim.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, during the flight from New York to Israel, several gvirim came up with the idea of granting gifts at the event. Additional gvirim they met after arriving in Israel decided to join in as well and about $200,000 was raised within several hours.

Dveikim B’Torah, a project launched by the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, enables avreichim to become Rabbanim and poskim. About 600 avreichim received a stipend of NIS 1,800 for each quarterly bechina over the past six years, in addition to their regular kollel stipends.

The 160 avreichim who passed all the bechinos received teudos Yoreh Yoreh signed by HaDayan HaRav Moshe Shaul Klein, Vizhnitzer Rosh Av Beis Din, and HaDayan HaRav Yaakov Meir Stern, Vizhnitzer Moreh Tzedek.

Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and the Biala Rebbe, Zakein of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, participated in the moving event.

