THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE: Insane Theories Emerge After Mysterious Rocket Slams into Moon

Astronomers are scratching their heads after a mysterious, unexplained rocket crashed into the Moon and left a “double crater” – indicating that the rocket peculiarly had two large masses on each end.

Since the crash occurred, no country has come forward to say that it owned the rocket, leaving scientists grappling with the mystery of who launched it and whether it was purposely crashed.

“Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards,” a perplexed NASA reported. “The double crater was unexpected…No other rocket body impacts on the Moon created double craters.”

The most obvious answer to the conundrum is that a country lost control of one of its rockets which wound up hitting the Moon, but that hasn’t stopped conspiracy theorists from diving in.

Some predictably are blaming the crash on interstellar aliens who flew a rocket to the moon from another planet.

But others have some interesting theories theories of their own. Some amateurs believe they have the key to solving the riddle. There is a theory circulating on chat groups frequented by amateur astronomers that the impact may be due to an experimental aircraft piloted by Elon Musk himself. Yes, really.

The amateur astronomers note that Musk has not tweeted from his personal account for over a week now and point to recent key approvals obtained by SpaceX from federal regulators to launch its newest rocket platform.

“Musk has been incognito for a while now,” one amateur wrote. “Why is nobody connecting the dots?”

Mr. Musk could not be reached for comment.

