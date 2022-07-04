OVER THE HILL: 71% Say Biden Should Call It Quits After One Term

With crisis after crisis plaguing the Biden administration, a stunning majority of American voters say they’ve had enough and want Biden out.
According to a new CAPS-Harris poll, a full 71% of Americans say they don’t want President Joe Biden to run for a second term in the White House.
“President Biden may want to run again, but the voters say no to the idea of a second term, panning the job he is doing as president. Only 30% of Democrats would even vote for him in a Democratic presidential primary,” said Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS–Harris Poll survey.
The poll didn’t show much better results for former President Donald Trump. 61% say he shouldn’t either run again in 2024, while 39% said he should.
Of those who say Trump shouldn’t run again, 36% say he’s “erratic”; 33% say he would divide the county; and 30% say he’s responsible for Jan. 6.
The poll also found Biden’s approval continuing to sag, with just 38% approving of his job performance as president.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
