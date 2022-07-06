Ex-Likud MK Feiglin Sparks Uproar: “Young People Should Avoid Vaccines Like Fire”

Former Likud MK and chairman of the Zehut Party Moshe Feiglin, who announced on Sunday that he is running in the upcoming Likud primaries, caused an uproar on Tuesday with his comments on COVID vaccines.

Feiglin, who is known for his extremist views, told Kan News on Tuesday that he hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID but he thinks that former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s first stage of bringing vaccines to Israel to save people at high risk was “logical.”

However, he added: “The Health Ministry’s urging to obligate small children to be vaccinated is a heinous act. Young people and definitely children should stay far away [from COVID vaccines] like from fire.”

In response, the Health Ministry issued a statement, stating: “We are horrified by the nonsense uttered by someone who has no understanding or knowledge of the subject.”

“It’s unfortunate that a person without the appropriate professional knowledge makes recommendations according to his gut feelings, contrary to all professional literature and international studies on the topic and guidance from official professional bodies in Israel and around the world.”

Former Likud Minister Ayoub Kara, who became the first Israeli-Druze to serve as an Israeli minister in 2017, also announced on Sunday that he is running in the Likud primaries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)