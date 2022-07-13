Court Overturns Release Of Terror-Inciting Father; Relatives Demand Judge’s Removal

Israel’s Military Court of Appeals on Monday accepted the appeal of the military prosecution against the release of Ahmad Hamarsheh, the father of Bnei Brak terrorist Dia Hamarsha who engaged in severe terror incitement and encouraged further attacks.

A judge in the Shomron military court had made the outragous decision that Hamarsheh should be released until his trial due to his status as a “bereaved father” despite the fact that the military prosecution had deemed him as dangerous and a flight risk.

Meanwhile, the bereaved relatives of the Bnei Brak terror victims filed a legal complaint against the judge demanding that he be removed from his position.

The lawyers’ letter of the complaint states: “The complaint regards the fundamental moral failure of the judge’s statements, which is an impediment to the judge sitting on the court’s bench for even one more day, and a priori prevents him from holding the rank of officer and wearing the IDF uniform.”

