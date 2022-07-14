This Shabbos: Enjoy A Sit-Down Shalosh Seudos At The Kosel

After a successful pilot run this past Shabbos, a sit-down Shalosh Seudos will be available for mispallelim at the Kosel each week, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced on Wednesday.

In recent years, volunteers have offered basic food, including challah and dips, for Shalosh Seudos, but there was no seating available. Additionally, the food was often not sufficient for those who wanted it.

The foundation decided to take the initiative to solve the problem, and with the help of generous donors, arranged for an organized Shalosh Seudos to be served to anyone interested.

Beginning this upcoming Shabbos, visitors to the Kosel can enjoy challah, salads, dips and fish served on tables at separate complexes for men and women. [It is unknown if family-style seating will be available.]

The men’s complex will be located on the roof of the Beis Strauss building and the women’s complex will be on the porch of the Beis Moreshes HaKosel building.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)