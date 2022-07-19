TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Chareidi Man Stabbed On Bus Next To Ramot Mall

A 41-year-old man was stabbed on a bus next to the Ramot Mall on Golda Meir Street in Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon

The attack occurred on a bus shortly before 5 p.m. when an Arab on the 137 bus line approached the Chareidi bus driver and stabbed him a number of times with a screwdriver. The terrorist then tried to escape but a civilian passing by, Ynet photographer Meshi Ben-Ami, shot and neutralized him.

“I stopped my car and saw something that looked like someone was hitting someone else. I thought it was a brawl and got closer and realized it was some kind of a terrorist attack,” Ben-Ami told Ynet. “I got out of the car, loaded my gun and I noticed it was indeed a terrorist attack. I saw someone bleeding, and then I approached the attacker. I didn’t hesitate, I fired one bullet and he fell to the floor. Security forces got there shortly after I neutralized him.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Zeev Sofer who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “When I arrived at the scene I treated a 41-year-old man who was stabbed while riding on a bus. He was moderately injured and after he was treated at the scene he was transported to Share Zedek Hospital for further care.”

The terrorist, a resident of Ramallah, is in moderate condition.

A statement from Shaarei Tzedek said that the victim’s life is not in danger. “The wounded man is in moderate condition with several stab wounds to the upper torso. His life is not in danger.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)