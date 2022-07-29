Poll: Pence, DeSantis Tied for 2024 Nomination if Trump Doesn’t Run

While Donald Trump is almost certain to jump into the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination sooner rather than later, a new poll finds that if the former president decides not to run, former VP Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be the heavy favorites to get the nomination.

The poll, conducted by NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ found that DeSantis gets support from 23% of Republicans, while Pence is backed by 20.5% – if Trump doesn’t run.

Interestingly, a majority of respondents (57%) said Trump should not run again, compared to just 35% who said he should pursue another stint in the White House.

Neither Trump, DeSantis, or Pence have officially announced that they will be running for the 2024 presidential nomination, but all have made it quite clear that they are taking a good hard look at it. In Trump’s case, he has all but made his candidacy official.

“He [Trump] and I spoke two days ago, and he’s clearly running,” said former strategist Dick Morris, explaining that Trump hasn’t yet announced it officially because his rally expenses would have to start being paid by his campaign and “he’s not about to do that.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)