Unilever CEO: “Ben & Jerry’s Should Stay Out Of Geopolitics”

The attempt to mediate the dispute between Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company Unilever over the latter’s deal with Ben & Jerry’s Israel allowing it to continue selling ice cream in Yehudah and Shomron broke down Thursday.

The two parties had agreed on an attempt at mediation after Ben & Jerry’s filed a US federal lawsuit against Unilever to block the sale of its ice cream in “occupied Palestinian territory.”

However, a source told Reuters that the mediation failed because Ben & Jerry’s refused to “cave” on its “social mission” and “Palestinian human rights.”

Unilever CEO Alan Jope said last week that Ben & Jerry’s should stay out of geopolitics.

“There is plenty for Ben & Jerry’s to get their teeth into on their social justice mission without straying into geopolitics,” he said. “I’m sure the brand will continue to enjoy a very bright future doing just that.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)