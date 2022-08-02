What Did President Biden Tell The Israeli Leukemia Patient?

US President Joe Biden met with a 15-year-old leukemia patient during his recent trip to Israel.

After hearing about Biden’s upcoming visit to Israel, leukemia patient Omer Yosef had repeatedly expressed his interest in meeting Biden to Shimi Gesheid, the CEO of Rachashei Lev, the Children’s Cancer Support Center Organization. Gesheid arranged the meeting, Biden’s last before leaving Israel.

Omer, accompanied by Gesheid, met with Biden at the King David Hotel. Biden asked Omer about his hobbies and spoke about his son Beau, who died of cancer. Biden stressed that his administration is investing a significant amount of resources in cancer research and medical technology development.

According to a Jerusalem Post report, Biden ended the meeting by saying: “Omer, when you become prime minister and you are told that Joe Biden is waiting outside the room, do me a favor and don’t ask ‘Which Joe?’ Let me into your office.”

