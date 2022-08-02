Jewish MK In Arab Joint List To Be Questioned By Police

Omer Cassif, the sole Jewish member of the Joint List, will be investigated by the police for an incident in May when he was caught on video hitting an Israeli policeman.

Cassif will reportedly be summoned by the police in the next few days. The police had to receive permission from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to launch the investigation against Cassif due to his parliamentary immunity as a Knesset member.

Cassif was on the way to joining a protest against the evacuation of illegal Palestinian buildings near Chevron when a policeman at a roadblock signaled at him to stop. After Cassif lightly bumped his car into the policeman, the policeman approached the car and shouted at him to move his car. Cassif became enraged and leaving his car, hit the policeman on his head.

Cassif’s parliamentary immunity allows him to legally travel throughout Israel but the police officer did not recognize him.

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the report by stating: “Ofer Cassif should have been arrested and interrogated ages ago and I hope that he will be brought to trial immediately. A Knesset member who violently attacks police officers should not be in the Knesset for even one more day and I hope that this time the Supreme Court will disqualify the terror-supporting Cassif from running for the next Knesset.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)