Two More Suspects Arrested In Moishe Kleinerman Case

Israel Police on Wednesday arrested two more people who are suspected of involvement in the case of the disappearance of Moishe Kleinerman, who has now been missing for 130 days.

Both suspects live in the Meron area, where Moishe was last seen.

The suspects detained today are in addition to the two suspects arrested last week. The first suspect arrested last week, a 35-year-old Chareidi resident of Jerusalem, had his detainment extended by the court on Wednesday for another five days. The second suspect has been released without any restrictive conditions and is apparently not suspected of being involved in the case.

In an interview with Ynet on Monday, Moishe’s mother, Gitty Kleinerman, was asked if she’s familiar with the suspect arrested last week. She responded that she recognizes the name and Moishe used to mention him but “I’m not sure that he’s related to his disappearance.”

“I don’t want to expose information,” she added. “I don’t want to talk about people. The police will do what’s needed.”

“The fact that the police are acting and getting things done gives me something to lean on as well as the fact that Am Yisrael is with us. I hear all the time that people are trying – they’re bringing in Shabbos early, they’re davening – it gives me koach, we’re one people.”

Gitty added that despite the extended period of time that Moishe is missing she “constantly conveys to her children that’s there’s no bad in the world. Everything Hashem does is for the good – even if we’re in the dark and Moishe disappeared.”

She added that “my 4-year-old daughter said after her water bottle disappeared: ‘Like Moishe.'”

“[His disappearance] is always with us – at every time and place.”

The public is asked to continue davening for Avraham Moshe ben Gittel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)