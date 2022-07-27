A 2nd Suspect Is Arrested In Moishe Kleinerman Case

Following the report on Tuesday that a suspect has been arrested in the case of the disappearance of Moishe Kleinerman, now missing for 123 days, later reports on Tuesday evening said that police arrested two suspects.

Due to the gag order issued on the case, the only details that can be published are that the two suspects were arrested separately from each other and both deny any involvement in the case.

According to a Kan News report, one of the suspects was arrested a week ago for suspected involvement in a different case and the police became suspicious that he may be tied to the Kleinerman case as well. The second suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday extended the arrest of both suspects for six days.

A statement from the Kleinerman family said: “The investigative unit is in continuous contact and provides updates on developments in the case. We see a deep commitment on the part of all those involved in the case from the commissioner, the district commander, and the head of the prosecutor’s office, to every police officer on the investigative unit. We trust the police to take whatever action is necessary to locate Moishe and bring him home. Accordingly, we demand that the issue not be dropped from the agenda.”

