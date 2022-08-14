Life Of Rav Paley’s Daughter-In-Law Was Saved Via Tzitzis

The life of Reb Hillel Paley’s daughter-in-law, who was severely injured in the Jerusalem bus accident on Thursday night, was saved via tzitzis and the quick thinking of United Hatzalah paramedic Shalom Klein.

Klein was waiting at the bus stop on Rechov Shamagar with his wife and baby when the bus smashed into it, killing and injuring people in its path. Klein and his wife and baby were unharmed, b’chasdei Hashem, and Klein quickly went into action to help the victims.

He first saw Shoshana Glustein, a’h, and one of her daughters, a’h, but realized right away that they were beyond help. He next saw a young woman with severe injuries to her legs. He ripped off his tzizis and tied it around one of her legs as a tourniquet. Another Hatzalah paramedic who had meanwhile arrived at the scene tied a tourniquet on her other leg.

Shalom later heard from relatives that the doctors said that the tourniquets saved her life.

Reb Paley spoke to Kol B’Ramah on Sunday about his daughter-in-law’s condition. “She’s sedated and ventilated in the ICU,” he said. “Over Shabbos, her condition stabilized but she’s still in serious condition. She was hovering between life and death.”

“It’s truly a personal tzara for us but great people told us that due to the way it occurred, it’s a tzara for the klal. They’re a young couple who got married only half a year ago.”

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah l’ Batsheva bas Sora Chaya b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)