SHOCK: FBI Admits Its Agents Improperly Took Trump’s Passports During Mar-a-Lago Raid

Justice Department officials are trying to rectify a big no-no they made during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last week, after Trump accused them of stealing his passports.

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

In response, Democratic Rep. Eric Swallwell wrote on Twitter that “A Diplomatic Passport does not belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to the Government. Donald Trump is not in Government.” A DOJ official also denied that his passports were taken, only to backtrack on that claim.

Jay Bratt, chief of the DOJ’s counterintelligence and export control section, on Monday offered to return the passports.

“We have learned that the filter agents seized three passports belonging to President Trump, two expired and one being his active diplomatic passport,” Bratt wrote in an email that was publicly revealed by Save America PAC communications director Taylor Budowich.

“We are returning them,” the email continued, “and they will be ready for pickup at WFO at 2 pm today. I am traveling, but you can coordinate further.”

