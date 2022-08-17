Avraham Yosef Z’l: Baby Of UK Family Vacationing In J-m Dies Of Crib Death

A ten-month-old from a Chareidi family from the UK was found lifeless in his crib on Wednesday morning in the Romema neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The parents, who were on vacation in Israel, called Hatzalah at about 6:00 a.m. The paramedics who quickly arrived at the scene carried out resuscitation techniques while evacuating the baby to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital. Sadly, the doctors could do nothing but declare his death.

Members of Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma & Crisis Response Unit were called to support the family members.

The levaya of Avraham Yosef, z’l, took place on Wednesday afternoon at the beis levayos on Shamgar. The baby was buried on Har HaZeisim.

