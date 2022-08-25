DELUGED: Another 5 Migrant Buses Arrive in NYC with Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants

Five buses packed with immigrants caught illegally crossing the border into Texas rolled up to Port Authority in New York City on Wednesday – the largest such convoy yet. Before Wednesday, the most buses that arrived from Texas in a single day was 3.

NYC officials said the latest caravan had 237 passengers, including 14 children, all of whom were being accompanied by their parents.

The buses are among the dozens and dozens chartered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to ship illegal immigrants from his state to cities that proclaimed that they would welcome such people with open arms and accused Texas of not wanting them because of racism and anti-immigrant biases.

As of last week, more than 800 border-crossers were sent to the Big Apple, according to Gov. Abbott.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)