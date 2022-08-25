DELUGED: Another 5 Migrant Buses Arrive in NYC with Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants

Five buses packed with immigrants caught illegally crossing the border into Texas rolled up to Port Authority in New York City on Wednesday – the largest such convoy yet. Before Wednesday, the most buses that arrived from Texas in a single day was 3.
NYC officials said the latest caravan had 237 passengers, including 14 children, all of whom were being accompanied by their parents.
The buses are among the dozens and dozens chartered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to ship illegal immigrants from his state to cities that proclaimed that they would welcome such people with open arms and accused Texas of not wanting them because of racism and anti-immigrant biases.
As of last week, more than 800 border-crossers were sent to the Big Apple, according to Gov. Abbott.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
KEEP ‘EM COMING.
Trump needed $5 billion to finish a wall, and didn’t get it from Nancy and Chuck. Now the Dems are taking $300B from taxpayers without asking and redistributing it to those who aren’t responsible enough to pay their own debts. The illegal immigration problem is their own doing – their states should pay for it. Everyone who feels otherwise should come to red states and let the blue states wither and die.
from 300 Billion how much will end up in the pocket of the democrats…most of it…..I loathe to see this of a hopeful country….but, at least I can state hopelessness…come home Jews…..
Curiosity is using this to complain about a pittance handout to student loans, while you pay more to “public” high schools that cost more, and fail society more. Wouldn’t it be more proactive to worry about that, or is paying a lot more for thugs who can’t pass an English test and are unemployable perfectly ok? 10k barely covers the mandated government fees and origination costs to get the so called “loan”.